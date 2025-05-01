CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $144,000 Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 371.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 103.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 56,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 698,004 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $4.32 on Thursday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $517.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,758. This represents a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on SunOpta

SunOpta Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.