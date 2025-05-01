CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $229,000 Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TowneBank alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TOWN opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.79.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOWN

TowneBank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.