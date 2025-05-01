CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $269,000 Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 465.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $889.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

