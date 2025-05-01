CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $305,000 Stock Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

CGAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CGAU opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

