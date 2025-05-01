CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 67,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 1.2 %

LZ stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

