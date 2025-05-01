CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $34,000 Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

FCBC stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $690.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

