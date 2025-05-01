CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $352,000 Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 132.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in IES were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $196.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.51. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.55 and a 52 week high of $320.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.26.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

