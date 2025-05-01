CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $400,000 Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $28.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Alan Mateo bought 40,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,237.74. This trade represents a 184.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

