CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $424,000 Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 21,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The business had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

