CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $54,000 Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,307 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13,950.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,453.25. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $44,229.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,574.92. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $96,644. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIBN opened at $13.65 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.02.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.87 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

