CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $71,000 Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,602 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,605 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,552,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,300,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance
Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.25 million, a PE ratio of -270.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCRN
Cross Country Healthcare Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Country Healthcare
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.