CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $71,000 Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,602 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,605 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,552,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,300,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.25 million, a PE ratio of -270.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

