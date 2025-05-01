CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $85,000 Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $816.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.