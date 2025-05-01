CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $680.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.