CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STOK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 76,661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

STOK opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $532.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.09. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,550.54. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $143,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.