CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after buying an additional 83,783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,879,000 after buying an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 195,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $455,496.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,955.80. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,321 shares of company stock worth $774,644 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $578.34 million, a PE ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $35.84.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

