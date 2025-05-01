CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Makes New $56,000 Investment in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In related news, COO Scott Peyree purchased 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $451,797.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,719.58. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree Price Performance

NASDAQ TREE opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

