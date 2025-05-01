CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 21,578 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 743.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,303,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 73,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 169,003 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 22,298.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $616.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

