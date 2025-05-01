CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 198.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,036,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -1.48. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

