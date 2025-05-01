CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in First Busey were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 189,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Busey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in First Busey by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 60,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,503.10. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

