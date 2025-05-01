CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Steelcase alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,373,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,513,000 after acquiring an additional 133,893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,579,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245,981 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,024,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 275,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,614 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 586,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,308.56. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti raised Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Steelcase

Steelcase Stock Down 0.8 %

SCS opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Steelcase Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.