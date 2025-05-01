CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kadant were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kadant by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KAI opened at $295.65 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.51 and a 52 week high of $429.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

