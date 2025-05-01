CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 10,010 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $191,246.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,544.33. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $29,061.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,140.16. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,076 shares of company stock worth $823,804 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

