CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 114,206 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,206 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.