CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 145 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.45. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

