CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 239 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 279.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 47.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. Finally, Flower City Capital purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $112.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

