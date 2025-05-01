CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 2,422 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,107,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 809.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $19,014,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

