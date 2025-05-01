CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 31,156 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,156 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58,761 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 60,954 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MYE opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.