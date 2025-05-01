CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 5,210 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kforce were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $6,683,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $5,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFRC opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

