CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMAB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

