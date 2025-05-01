CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Conduent were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Conduent by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Conduent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Conduent by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Conduent by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $341.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

