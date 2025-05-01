CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $27,145.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,907.22. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE CLW opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%.

About Clearwater Paper

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.