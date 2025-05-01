Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,014 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,745,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after buying an additional 1,556,964 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 494.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,328 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,792 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 185,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of CSIQ opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $596.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.