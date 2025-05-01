CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 771.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in CareDx by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

CareDx Stock Performance

CareDx stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $935.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.18.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

