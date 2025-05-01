Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $120.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celestica traded as low as $81.88 and last traded at $85.36, with a volume of 3302700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.05.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $8,435,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $10,596,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,487,157.93. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,342 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,877 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Celestica by 5,976.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Celestica by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 494,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Celestica by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,601,000 after buying an additional 719,805 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

