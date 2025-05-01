Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

