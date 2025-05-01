Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” Rating by Barclays

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.27.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $429.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.83 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $4,550,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

