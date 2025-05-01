Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.40 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VLRS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.27.

VLRS stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.17. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.83 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $4,550,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

