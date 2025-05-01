Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stake Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) by 265.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crexendo were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 18.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.39 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.75) on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. D. Boral Capital increased their price objective on Crexendo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 229,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $1,262,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 445,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,972.50. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 10,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,143.89. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,476 shares of company stock worth $1,384,818. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

