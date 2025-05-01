CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CureVac were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in CureVac by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 55,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CVAC opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $796.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.48.

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). CureVac had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CureVac will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CureVac from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

