Desjardins Has Positive Outlook of CVE:AEP FY2025 Earnings

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research note issued on Sunday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVE AEP opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09. The company has a market cap of C$59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$1.56.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.