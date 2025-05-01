Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,986.40. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

