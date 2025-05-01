Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given New $465.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $465.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $490.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.90 and a 200-day moving average of $449.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

