Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $555.00 to $564.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $490.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $538.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.90 and a 200-day moving average of $449.45.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

