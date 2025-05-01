DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $183.76 and last traded at $192.89, with a volume of 3162935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.23.

Specifically, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total transaction of $266,788.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,644.60. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $3,697,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 887,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,026,277.80. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 714.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average is $178.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,443,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after purchasing an additional 949,414 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

