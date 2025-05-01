Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 255.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGO opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

