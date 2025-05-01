Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eltek were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Eltek during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eltek in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of ELTK opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.58. Eltek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

Eltek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Eltek’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Eltek Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

