Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Employers by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Employers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Employers by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.29. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.18 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner sold 2,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,812.20. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock worth $276,267. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

