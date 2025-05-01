Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,826,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 718,717 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 927,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $843.97 million, a PE ratio of 233.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

