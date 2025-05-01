Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE GSBD opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSBD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.