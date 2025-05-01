Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 68046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.

Specifically, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,058.13. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,670,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,820.44. This represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESQ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $699.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

